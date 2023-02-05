Woodstock District 200 offers dual language, other preschool programs

Woodstock School District 200 has begun accepting applications for its 2023-24 preschool tuition program.

In addition to its long-standing, grant-funded preschool program open to children 3 to 5 years old who qualify through a pre-screening process, two other options will be available to interested parents.

A dual language program for 4-year-olds is offered alongside the tuition-based program. All preschool programs are taught by certified staff.

The dual language preschool will accept 18 English learners and 18 Spanish learners and will run five days a week with morning and afternoon sessions. Instruction will be presented in both languages with the goal of helping students become proficient in a second language. To be considered for the program, a child must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and live within District 200 attendance boundaries.

Parents or guardians of all applicants for the dual language program must attend a mandatory virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Information about the program, registration requirements, fees and busing will be discussed.

The tuition-paid preschool program will be open to children ages 3 to 5 whose families reside either in or outside of District 200 boundaries and don’t qualify for the grant-funded program. Morning and afternoon sessions will be offered, and parents may choose a five-, three- or two-day-a-week program.

Families who want to enroll their child in the tuition-free, grant-funded preschool must first schedule a preschool screening appointment to determine whether their child is eligible. The free screening assesses a child’s developmental skills and identifies whether they would benefit from some early assistance before entering kindergarten.

Eligible children then can be registered for preschool depending upon classroom availability.

Preschool screenings are conducted at the Verda Dierzen Early Learning Center, 2045 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock. Parents must call the school at 815-338-8883 to schedule an appointment.

Details about all programs can be found on the Verda Dierzen Early Learning Center website at woodstockschools.org.