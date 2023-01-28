McHenry County felony report for week of Jan. 15, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Jan. 15 through 22. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Nicholas T. Nguyen, 42, of the zero to 100 block of Tregonwell Court, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with obstructing justice, violating a condition of domestic violence bond and resisting a police officer.
Ernest L. Bobo, 46, of the 1000 block of Center Street, Elgin, was charged Friday, Jan. 20, with retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Crystal Lake
Raymond Vautiz, 27, of the 100 block of West 110th Place, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with delivery of a forged document, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a forged document, possession of another’s debit card, five counts of possession of two or more fictitious or altered ID cards and obstructing identification.
Philip R. Kalas, 55, of the 1800 block of Nashville Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Jan. 19, with failing to register his email address as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Megan L. Wingstrom, 32, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Jan. 19, with forgery, unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a blank or counterfeit prescription form.
John H. Boone, 28, of the zero to 100 block of Pomeroy Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Jan. 19, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
Delfino Lemus-Gonzalez, 45, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary, was charged Saturday, Jan. 21, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Harvard
Cesar C. Ortiz, 38, of the 300 block of Marengo Road, Harvard, was charged Saturday, Jan. 21, with aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery with a previous conviction and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Jasmine Barrera, 30, of the 1000 block of Tamarack Lane, Libertyville, was charged Friday, Jan. 20, with retail theft with a previous conviction.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Brian J. Barry, 35, of the 500 block of Sixth Avenue, Marengo, was charged Sunday, Jan. 15, with criminal damage to government property.
Kimberly J. Thery, 44, of the 1500 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 17, with possession of three tramadol hydrochloride pills, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and possession of open alcohol by a driver.
Amanda R. Rasmussen, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and improper lane use. Rasmussen also was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Terrance M. Kampas II, 33, of the 100 block of Hawthorne Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, as well as resisting a police officer.
Karl Wadowski, 22, of the 4200 block of Crestwood Street, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Dashaun Harvest, 24, of the 1000 block of Todd Farm Drive, Elgin, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with aggravated robbery indicating a weapon and mob action.
Dawun Harvest, 24, of the 200 block of Locust Street, Elgin, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with obstructing justice and mob action.
Joseph Wilson, 45, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with possession of ammunition as a felon and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Recie E. Alderson, 19, of the 400 block of Rogers Street, Downers Grove, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.
Heather A. Zamet, 30, of the 200 block of Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, Jan. 19, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven A. Kujawa, 50, of the 4500 block of Elm Leaf Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Jan. 19, with 10 counts of dissemination of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Erik M. Taylor, 40, of the 100 block of South Street, Sharon, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 17, with obstructing identification, aggravated driving with a revoked license, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and driving with a revoked license.
Keith R. Fraley, 51, of the 1100 block of Jonathon Lane, Neenah, Wisconsin, was charged Friday, Jan. 20, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Woodstock
Mathew M. Phemister, 32, of the 2400 block of Bridgewater Drive, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Jan. 16, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign and two counts of failing to signal when required.
Ivan G. Gonzalez, 31, of the 1500 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 17, with four counts of criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.