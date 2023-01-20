2 men charged after parking lot stick-up outside Napoli’s Pizza in Wonder Lake; police say 1 used a pellet gun in armed robbery

Two 24-year-old men have been charged after one allegedly used a pellet gun in a Wednesday night stick-up outside Napoli’s Pizza in Wonder Lake and another tried to conceal it in the getaway car, according to authorities.

Dashaun Harvest, of the 8600 block of South Maryland Avenue in Chicago, was charged with aggravated robbery and mob action, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County, which alleges he demanded a man’s wallet while showing what turned out to be a pellet gun, according to court records and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Dawun Harvest, of the 200 block of Locust Street in Elgin, was charged with mob action and obstruction of justice for allegedly pushing the handgun-style pellet gun underneath the front passenger seat of the car in an attempt to conceal it, according to the complaint.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to the restaurant, located at 7613 Howe Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Two people had arrived at the restaurant and parked next to a gray Chevrolet car, according to the release. When one of the people exited the car, a man – identified by the sheriff’s office as Dashaun Harvest – demanded money from the victim at gunpoint.

The man complied and Harvest allegedly returned to his vehicle, which then drove away. The people that were robbed said they followed the vehicle, and shots were fired at them, police said. The shots later were identified as pellets from a pellet gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither man was charged with shooting at the vehicle.

Woodstock Police stopped the vehicle after the alleged victims called 911, according to the release.

Both men remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Thursday evening. Dawun Harvest’s bond was set at $10,000 while Dashaun Harvest’s was $100,000. Both are seeking to have their bonds reduced.

The two men’s relationship was unclear and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office did not return a call seeking clarification Thursday.

The case is still under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.