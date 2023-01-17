Annual Norge Winter Ski Jump event still on schedule for end of January

Snow will come to Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove, even if it has to be hauled from out of state, organizers said in a news release.

The ski jump’s annual Winter Ski Jump tournament remains scheduled for Jan. 28 to 29, ski club member and event organizer Charlie Sedivec said in the release.

“For the last 118 years, snow crews at Norge have done whatever it takes to make sure the ski jumping tournament continues,” Sedivec said, noting that in the past that meant trucking shaved ice from nearby skating rinks or even purchasing ice blocks.

At the event, there will be concession and beer stands and souvenir booths for attendees, according to the release.

The event begins at noon on both days. Pre-sale tickets cost $20, whereas admission will be $25 at the door on the days of the event, according to the release.

More information about the tournament, as well as tickets, can be found at norgeskiclub.org.