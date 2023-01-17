January 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Annual Norge Winter Ski Jump event still on schedule for end of January

By Shaw Local News Network
Casey Flett, competing in the Under 20 category with the Itasca Ski Jumping Club from Coleraine, Minnesota, flies through the air during the 117th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Fox River Grove.

Casey Flett flies through the air during the 117th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament last year; organizers for this year's 118th annual event promised snow and ice will come in time for the scheduled dates on Jan. 28-29, 2023. (Ryan Rayburn for Daily Herald/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Snow will come to Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove, even if it has to be hauled from out of state, organizers said in a news release.

The ski jump’s annual Winter Ski Jump tournament remains scheduled for Jan. 28 to 29, ski club member and event organizer Charlie Sedivec said in the release.

“For the last 118 years, snow crews at Norge have done whatever it takes to make sure the ski jumping tournament continues,” Sedivec said, noting that in the past that meant trucking shaved ice from nearby skating rinks or even purchasing ice blocks.

At the event, there will be concession and beer stands and souvenir booths for attendees, according to the release.

The event begins at noon on both days. Pre-sale tickets cost $20, whereas admission will be $25 at the door on the days of the event, according to the release.

More information about the tournament, as well as tickets, can be found at norgeskiclub.org.