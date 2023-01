Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock will start scheduling registration appointments for the Class of 2027 beginning Monday.

Appointments will be scheduled during two sessions, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, or 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 815-338-4220, ext. 107.