McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Jan. 2, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Robert J. Rossa, 41, of the 7300 block of Nantucket Drive, Wonder Lake; residential burglary.
- Humberto Hernandez-Alvarado, 47, of the 800 block of Gould Street, Woodstock; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer and improper lane use.
- Brittany A. Spencer, 27, of the 800 block of Walnut Court, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams or alprazolam, driving while license suspended and disobeying a stop sign.
- Frank W. McClaughry, 36, of the 38700 block of North Hillandale Drive, Spring Grove; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
- Alexander E. Blaul, 35, of the 800 block of Brandt Drive, Lake in the Hills; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and two counts of retail theft with previous conviction.
- Donna D. Aguirre, 62, of the 500 block of Woods Creek Lane, Algonquin; possession of a stolen vehicle, falsification of a vehicle identification number, forgery and official misconduct.
- Fernando Cruz-Bernal, 29, of the 700 block of Seminary Avenue, Woodstock; three counts of resisting a police officer causing injury.
- Gabriella Cruz, 27, of the 1800 block of Powers Road, Woodstock; aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
- Jose C. Calixto-Juarez, 35, of the 200 block of Admiral Drive, Harvard; criminal trespass to a residence.
- Thomas A. Brown, 30, of the 300 block of Stewart Avenue, Waukegan; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
- Gregory A. Rychlik, 39, of the 400 block of Channel Drive, Island Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, battery, and resisting a police officer.
- Ross W. Tudor, 28, of the zero to 100 block of North Ayer Street, Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of ammunition without a firearm owners identification card and disorderly conduct.
- Edmark Canto, 32, of the 1700 block of Havens Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel M. Gaertner, 33, of the 3000 block of North Linder Avenue, Chicago; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and theft with previous conviction.
- Raynardo O. Gonzalez, 52, of the 2600 block of Thatcher Avenue, River Grove; two counts of drug-induced homicide and delivery of 1 to 15 grams of heroin.