Man pleads not guilty to delivering fatal doses of heroin that killed two Harvard men in August

A 52-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he delivered fatal doses of heroin that killed two Harvard men in August.

Raynardo O. Gonzalez of River Grove was charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, Class X felonies, and one count of delivery of 1 to 15 grams of heroin, a Class 1 felony, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on the most serious Class X charges, he could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison on each count and would be required to serve each sentence consecutively. He would be required to serve 75% of each sentence and also serve up to 18 months of mandatory supervised release on each charge.

If convicted on the delivery charge, Gonzalez could be sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison, but he also could be eligible for extended-term sentencing, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis said during the arraignment Friday.

Gonzalez, who has been held in the McHenry County jail on $250,000 bond since his arrest in December on a warrant, is being represented by an assistant public defender.

In order to be released from jail, he must post $25,000.

He is accused of delivering heroin to Nicholas Torres, 47, and Jason D. Schultz, 50, both of Harvard, on or about Aug. 27, according to the complaint.

Both men “ingested” a portion of the heroin, causing their death, according to the indictment.