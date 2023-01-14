January 14, 2023
Woodstock Community Choir returns to Woodstock Opera House

By Shaw Local News Network
The Woodstock Community Choir is returning to the Woodstock Opera House for an afternoon of free entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

The choir has performed recently on “The Today Show” and enjoyed a growth in membership this year, according to a recent news release.

Directed by Cassandra Vohs-Demann and assisted by Jessica Buehler, the upcoming concert will feature popular favorites from past seasons accompanied by Debra Anderson on piano and a band featuring Jim Seidel, Joe Pesz and Rich Prezioso.