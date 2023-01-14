Woodstock Community Choir returns to Woodstock Opera House

The Woodstock Community Choir will return to the Woodstock Opera House for an afternoon of free entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

The choir has performed recently on “The Today Show” and enjoyed a growth in membership this year, according to a recent news release.

Directed by Cassandra Vohs-Demann and assisted by Jessica Buehler, the upcoming concert will feature popular favorites from past seasons accompanied by Debra Anderson on piano and a band featuring Jim Seidel, Joe Pesz and Rich Prezioso.