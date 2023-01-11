Wonder Lake man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenager, possessing child porn, gets 12 years in prison

A 46-year-old Wonder Lake man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life after police say he traveled to Michigan to meet a 16-year-old he met online and brought them back to McHenry.

Mark L. Bock pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possessing child pornography, each Class 2 felonies, as part of a negotiated plea.

In exchange for his guilty plea, 16 additional counts – including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child, grooming and harboring a runaway – were dismissed.

He must serve at least 50% of the sentence and will receive credit for the 216 days he’s spent in the county jail since his arrest in June. He also will receive credit for any additional days he is in the county jail up until he is transferred to prison, McHenry County Judge James Cowlin said.

Bock also will be on one year of mandatory supervised release after serving his prison term.

Bock is accused of traveling to Michigan to meet the 16-year-old he met online during the summer of 2021, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The city of McHenry Police Department learned that Bock, “using a computer online service” between June 1, 2021, and June 7, 2022, seduced the teenager and solicited them to commit a sex act, according to the criminal complaint.

On June 6 and 7, Bock traveled by bus and train to Detroit, Michigan, to meet the child, then without their parents’ knowledge, returned with them to McHenry where they spent the next two nights in a Super 8 hotel where he allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager, according to McHenry police and the criminal complaint.

The teenager’s parents reported their child missing in Detroit, McHenry Deputy Police Chief Thomas Walsh said at the time of Bock’s arrest. But, it was the child who called police in McHenry saying that their parents were threatening Bock, Walsh said.

Police located the teenager and Bock at the hotel and they were taken to the city of McHenry Police Department for further investigation. He was subsequently charged with multiple felonies and the teenager was reunited with their parents, Walsh said at the time.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said under Marsy’s Law he took steps to inform the teenager and their parents of the plea deal. He also said had the case gone to trial and if he had been convicted of all charges, Bock would have received about the same number of years in prison under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines.

Attempts to reach Bock’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ryan Ahern, were not successful.