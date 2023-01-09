McHenry County felony report for the week of Dec. 25, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 25 through Dec. 31. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Mariyam Masiti, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Oxford Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 27, with two counts of retail theft of more than $300.
Crystal Lake
Gino G. Braglia, 25, of the zero to 100 block of North Seebert Street, Cary, was charged Saturday, Dec. 31, with obstructing justice.
Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of the 1600 block of Brompton Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Dec. 31, with aggravated battery of a paramedic, domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
Marengo
Dionte M. Carpenter, 28, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Dec. 31, with aggravated assault of a police officer.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Ernest R. Slavik IV, 46, of the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 27, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine; two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon; possession of ammunition as a felon; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; and operating a vehicle with canceled, suspended or revoked registration.
Payton A. Miller, 24, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Dec. 30, with delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Spring Grove
Randyn A. Typer, 32, of the 6100 block of State Park Road, Spring Grove, was charged Friday, Dec. 30, with possession of cocaine.