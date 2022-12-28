Man charged with possessing cocaine, guns illegally in McHenry County

A 46-year-old Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, man accused of possessing cocaine and guns as a convicted felon, was being held in the McHenry County jail on $75,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

Ernest R. Slavik IV, of the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive, was charged with possessing with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, class 1 felony; possessing a rifle, shotgun and ammunition as a convicted felon, class 3 felonies; and possession of cocaine, class 4 felony; and operating a vehicle with cancelled, suspended or revoked registration, a class A misdemeanor, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Sentencing for the most serious Class 1 felony can carry four to 15 years in prison.

Slavik, arrested about 4 p.m. Tuesday by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of possessing the cocaine, as well as a Remington 740 rifle, a Remington 870 shotgun and various rounds of ammunition, according to the criminal complaint.

Slavik has a felony conviction from 1994 in Lake County, according to the complaint. Lake County court records show it is for possession of a controlled substance.

He was granted an assistant public defender on Wednesday, who requested a bond hearing for Friday to argue for reduction of the $75,000 bond. Slavik would need to post $7,500 in order to be released from McHenry County jail.