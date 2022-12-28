Still no arrests in Huntley hit-and-run that injured teenaged girl

No arrests have been made yet in connection with a hit-and-run in Huntley that occurred about 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and left a teenager injured, police said Wednesday.

Huntley police are still investigating the incident that witnesses said involved a small white vehicle, Huntley Deputy Chief Linda Hooten said. The girl was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The incident occurred within the Wing Pointe subdivision in the area of Haligus Road and Grand Canyon Avenue, police said.

Police said the girl stepped into the roadway and was struck and the vehicle did not stop. Someone driving by stopped and called 911.

Police have been searching for video from doorbell cameras and any other cameras in the area.

Police are asking that anyone with any information call the non-emergency phone number at 847-515-5311 or text the anonymous tip line by texting 888777 then text “tip huntley.”