School and other closings across McHenry County ahead of winter storm

Read about the coming weather here.

School closures

Alden-Hebron School District 19: School canceled for Thursday.

Community School District 300: Elementary and middle schools will dismiss early on Thursday with elementary schools and full-day preschool closing at 1 p.m. and middle schools at 2 p.m. High schools will operate on their existing final exam schedule, and end their days at 11:50 a.m. Oak Ridge School and 300 P.L.U.S. will dismiss at noon. Morning preschool will run as normal and afternoon preschool is canceled, as are all after-school child care programs and all athletics, clubs, and fine arts activities for Thursday.

Harvard School District 50: All schools closed for Thursday. Winter break begins Friday.

McHenry School District 15: All schools closed for Thursday. Winter break begins Friday.

McHenry High School District 156: School is canceled for Thursday. Students will take Day 2 finals on Monday, Jan. 9, after winter break. All activities, athletic practices and athletic competitions are canceled for Thursday and Friday.

Nippersink School District 2: School is canceled for Thursday, as are all extracurricular activities and events.

Richmond-Burton High School District 157: School is canceled for Thursday, as are all extracurricular activities and events.

Crystal Lake School District 47, Huntley School District 158, Woodstock School District 200, Community High School District 155, Cary School District 26, Johnsburg School District 12, Marengo Union Elementary School District 165, Prairie Grove School District 46, Marengo Community High School District 154, Fox River Grove School District 3, Harrison School District 36 and Riley School District 18 are currently on winter break.

Other closures

Crystal Lake Public Library: The library will close at noon Thursday and will close Dec. 24 through 26 for the holiday.

McHenry Public Library: The library will be closed noon Thursday.

To be added to the list of closures, email copydesk@nwherald.com.