December 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Walker named next Algonquin chief of police

25-year department veteran takes over for John Bucci, leaving to become undersheriff

By Shaw Local News Network

Deputy Chief Dennis Walker, from left, Detective Amy Bucci, and her son, Joey Bucci, 16, color together during a National Night Out event behind the Algonquin Area Public Library in August 2021. Walker was named the next Algonquin police chief. (Matthew Apgar)

Dennis Walker was named the new Algonquin chief of police, the village announced Wednesday.

Walker was chosen to lead the department following an internal posting and interviews for the role, Village President Debby Sosine said.

Walker, 48, will take over as top cop on Jan. 3.

He replaces John Bucci, chief of police since December 2014, who was appointed as undersheriff of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Bucci’s last day with the Algonquin department is Dec. 27.

“We are thrilled to have Dennis Walker as our new Chief and are confident in his ability to lead the Algonquin Police Department,” Sosine said in a statement.

“He has a strong track record of building relationships with our community and promoting fair and just policing practices. We are excited about what his leadership means to the community,” she added.

A 25-year-veteran of the department, Walker was deputy chief of operations before being named chief.

Village Manager Tim Schloneger interviewed in-house candidates for the role, Sosine said in an interview.

Schloneger, Sosine added, “felt we could do (a search) in-house and find a candidate for the police chief. He posted it in-house and did the interview process and made the selection.”

Walker has worked his entire law enforcement career in the Algonquin Police Department, beginning as a patrol officer, according to a news release from the village

A graduate of Western Illinois University and the Illinois Police Training Institute, Walker represented the Algonquin Police Department as a student in the top two U.S. law enforcement academies: Northwestern’s School of Staff and Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy.

In his new role as chief, Walker will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new chief of police for the Algonquin Police Department,” Walker said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to leading the “dedicated men and women of the department and working to build upon on our strong partnerships with the community.”