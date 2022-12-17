Algonquin police Chief John Bucci leaving after 22 years with department

Veteran Algonquin police Chief John Bucci has been appointed undersheriff of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and will be leaving the village department Dec. 27.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to continue serving the community in a different capacity and am confident that the Algonquin Police Department will continue to thrive under new leadership,” Bucci said in a village news release Friday.

His new role as undersheriff is effective Jan. 3.

Bucci joined the Algonquin department in March 2000. He served as a patrol and DARE officer, detective, defensive tactics instructor and held various leadership positions, including deputy chief. He was appointed chief in 2014 taking over from Russell Laine, who retired after serving 30 years in that role.

According to the village, Bucci has made a significant impact on the department during his eight years as Algonquin’s top cop.

He led the force through two reaccreditation processes and guided it through the coronavirus pandemic by organizing schedules and providing protective equipment and supplies to minimize exposure.

“In addition to recruiting and promoting officers within the department, Chief Bucci also was a mentor and instructor, often seen teaching classes on defensive tactics and personally reviewing safety with new officers,” according to the release.

Bucci was a member of local, state and national chiefs of police organizations. He developed strong relationships with schools and the community and encouraged participation in various events, such as the Eastview 9/11 ceremony and Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Bucci also expanded outreach by offering community classes on identity theft and fraud and participated in the McHenry County Social Worker program.

“We are grateful for Chief Bucci’s dedicated service to the village of Algonquin and the positive impact he has had on our community,” Village President Debby Sosine said.

An internal recruitment process is underway and an announcement regarding Bucci’s replacement is expected in the coming days.

