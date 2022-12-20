Meet your new McHenry County Board

The new McHenry County Board is smaller than previous years, with 18 total members, down from 24.

Half of the board is also new, with seven incumbents losing their seats in November. Eight of the previous board’s members opted against running for their seat this year.

Chairman

Mike Buehler

Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, is a business owner with a background in construction, with his business focused on industrial weighing equipment. He was elected to his position in 2020 and was the only member of the County Board not up this election. His term ends in 2024.

District 1

Matt Kunkle

Matthew Kunkle, R-Algonquin, is a self-employed business man who has experience in coding enforcement and construction.

Theresa Meshes

Theresa Meshes, D-Fox River Grove, is an incumbent board member who has worked as a math teacher and an accounts manager. She also has volunteer experience for several organizations, including the Cub Scouts. She has been a board member for the Fox River Grove PTO as well.

District 2

Gloria Van Hof

Gloria Van Hof, D-Crystal Lake, has worked as an administrator in a long-term nursing home facility and has been a business owner. She has volunteer experience throughout the county, including on the McHenry County Merit Commission.

John Reinert

John Reinert, R-Crystal Lake, has previously served on the McHenry County Board. He is a local real estate agent and home builder, and has served as director of the Heartland Board of Realtors out of Crystal Lake.

District 3

Carolyn Campbell

Carolyn Campbell, D-Crystal Lake, was appointed to the County Board in February. Campbell sat on the McHenry County Conservation District’s Board of Trustees before her appointment and has worked in finance and administration on the local government level. She has been a volunteer for her local school district as well.

Eric Hendricks

Eric Hendricks, R-Lake in the Hills, is a lawyer based out of Marengo and before that, worked as an accountant. In the past, he’s identified himself as a millennial and strong conservative.

District 4

Joseph Gottemoller

Joseph Gottemoller, R-Crystal Lake, is a real estate attorney who has been in private practice for nearly 40 years. He’s served on a couple different boards throughout his career and also as the McHenry County Board chairman.

Mike Shorten

Mike Shorten, R-Crystal Lake, is a first-time board member who has worked as an account manager. Before being elected to the McHenry County Board, Shorten served as a Nunda Township trustee until 2017.

District 5

Kelli Wegener

Kelli Wegener, D-Crystal Lake, is an incumbent board member who has served in accounting and financial roles for multiple companies and organizations, including at the Federal Reserve Bank. Wegener also has volunteering experience throughout the county, including at her church and local food pantry.

Terri Greeno

Terri Greeno, R-Crystal Lake, owns a human resources-based business and before that, was a stay-at-home mother. She serves on several boards in the area, including domestic violence organization WINGS, Refuge for Women and Workforce Development for Kane, Kendall, Grundy and DeKalb counties.

District 6

Pamela Althoff

Pamela Althoff, R-McHenry, was previously a state senator and mayor of McHenry. She has been involved with United Way of Greater McHenry County and JourneyCare Hospice.

Carl Kamienski

Carl Kamienski, R-Johnsburg, has been involved in local politics for years, but never ran for office before 2022. He owns a laser engineering company and has been involved in several organizations across the area, including Knights of Columbus and the Johnsburg Community Club.

District 7

Brian Sager

Brian Sager, R-Woodstock, has served in local government for many years, serving as a longtime city council member in Woodstock before being elected mayor. He has worked as a professor and in upper administration across different colleges.

Louisett Ness

Louisett “Lou” Ness, D-Woodstock, owns a business and has worked as the executive director of Shelter Care Ministries out of Rockford. She is the mother of state Rep. Suzanne Ness. Ness was involved in a high-profile fallout with Turning Point in 2004, where she served as the executive director before being fired.

District 8

Larry Smith

Larry Smith, R-Harvard, is a self-employed business owner who has been a volunteer with youth sports and is a member of the Moose Lodge. His business experience includes being a real estate broker and farm owner.

Tracie Von Bergen

Tracie Von Bergen, R-Hebron, is a partner in the Von Bergen’s Country Market in Hebron and is involved with a couple different agriculture-based boards, including the McHenry County Farm Bureau. She has also been the Hebron Township assessor.

District 9

Michael Skala

Mike Skala, R-Huntley, is self-employed and is the longest serving continuous member of the McHenry County Board. Before being elected to the board, he served on theHuntley School District 158 school board.

Jim Kearns

Jim Kearns, R-Huntley, is the owner of NutriLife Pet Products and prior to being elected to the board in 2016, was the Grafton Township supervisor.