Crystal Lake man charged in Chicago stabbing death

A Crystal Lake man was arrested and charged with murder in Cook County Thursday, stemming from a Sept. 23 stabbing death in Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Efrain Lopez, 48, of the 400 block of West Buckingham Drive, was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, according to a news release. The task force is a part the U.S. Marshals Service.

Lopez is accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old male victim at about 9:16 p.m. that day on the 3300 block of West North Avenue, police said. The stabbing occurred in Chicago’s Humbolt Park neighborhood, according to reports.

A bond hearing was set for Friday. His bail amount could not immediately be determined.