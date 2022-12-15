Bond reduction denied for man charged in two fatal heroin overdoses in Harvard

A McHenry County judge Wednesday denied a motion seeking to reduce a $250,000 bond of a man who police say delivered fatal doses of heroin that killed two men in Harvard in August.

Raynardo O. Gonzalez, of the 2600 block of Thatcher Avenue in River Grove, is charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on each Class X felony, he could be sentenced to between six and 30 years on each charge. The terms would be required to be served consecutively.

Gonzalez, arrested earlier this month in Cook County, is accused of delivering heroin on or about Aug. 27 to Nicholas Torres, 47, and Jason D. Schultz, 50, both of Harvard, according to court records.

The men were neighbors, according to police and a motion to compel disclosure of source of funds argued Wednesday by prosecutors objecting to the defense motion for bond reduction.

In their motion prosecutors wrote that Facebook messages show Torres and Schultz had arranged for Torres “to get drugs for the both of them.”

“The records showed Torres arranged to purchase drugs with a ‘Ray Gonzalez,’” Assistant State’s Attorney Ken Hudson wrote in the motion.

Torres’s family members are familiar with Gonzalez and one family member identified him, the motion states.

On Aug. 28, Torres was found unconscious in his apartment in the 500 block of Howard Street and taken to a hospital where he died days later. His death was ruled to be the result of heroin toxicity, according to the motion.

That same day, Schultz was found dead in his apartment also in the 500 block of Howard Street. His death was ruled to be caused by the combined effects of ethanol and heroin, according to the motion.

Gonzalez was charged in Cook County in 2018 with manufacturing and delivering of heroin and he eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the motion.

Prosecutors said there is “reasonable cause” to believe any funds posted for his bail would come from narcotics trafficking or some other illegal source.

Gonzalez is due back in court for preliminary hearing on Jan. 6. In order to be released from McHenry County Jail he would need to post $25,000.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.