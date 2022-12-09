Man arrested for allegedly delivering fatal heroin doses to two Harvard men

A man accused of delivering fatal doses of heroin to two Harvard men was arrested this week, the Harvard police chief said Friday.

Raynardo O. Gonzalez, of the 2600 block of Thatcher Avenue in River Grove, was charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The case file has since been impounded.

If convicted on each Class X felony, he could be sentenced between six and 30 years on each charge.

Gonzalez is accused of delivering heroin to Nicholas Torres, 47, and Jason D. Schultz, 50, both of Harvard, on or about Aug. 27, according to the complaint. Both men “inhaled a portion of the heroin into (their) body” causing their death, the complaint states.

Schultz was employed at Catalent in Woodstock for many years as a third-shift material handler and a drummer for various bands, according to his obituary published by Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory. He also was a member of Willow Crystal Lake.

“He was a kind, generous, funny, wonderful person that will be missed so much,” the obituary states. “He left a (gap) in the hearts of all who knew and loved him that no one on earth can fill.”

Torres and Schultz were neighbors, Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman said.