December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

11 Johnsburg High School students named Illinois State Scholars

By Shaw Local News Network

Johnsburg High School has announced that 11 students from its graduating Class of 2023 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

They are Lana Bowers, Matthew Casella, Jolene Cashmore, Bradley Foszcz, Adelaide Germann, Dayna Hiller, Riley Klotz, Chandler Mendlik, Kyra Sherman, Samuel Sima and Sedona Szczepaniak.

They are among more than 16,700 students statewide to receive the recognition from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a nonmonetary award. Each Illinois State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a certificate of achievement from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Johnsburg School District 12Johnsburg
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois