Police search near Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake for man who fled after arrest attempt

Police searched the area around Three Oaks Recreation Area Thursday after a man they were attempting to arrest fled on foot, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest Edgar Cardoso about 10 a.m. near Virginia Road and Teckler Street in Crystal Lake, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Edgar Cardoso (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Crystal Lake Police Department have been attempting to find him since then, the sheriff’s office said, adding they believe he is hiding near Three Oaks Recreation Area.

“He is believed to be unarmed and not a threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

A police presence was not visible around Three Oaks as of 4 p.m. Thursday, but McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Emily Matusek said about 4:30 p.m. that he was still at large.

An arrest warrant was issued after Cardoso’s probation was revoked in August 2021 after he stopped seeing his probation officer about two months earlier, prosecutors said in a petition to revoke.

Cardoso, 25, of Dwight, was serving two years of probation after pleading guilty to robbery in August 2020, court records show.

He had been accused of stealing marijuana from another man and stabbing him in the arm with a knife, according to the criminal indictment.

He also was charged with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of the marijuana, alprazolam and less than 15 grams of cocaine, the indictment states.