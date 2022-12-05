Crystal Lake man pleads not guilty to disseminating, possessing child pornography

A 22-year-old Crystal Lake man pleaded not guilty Monday to possessing child pornography, court records show.

Ryan N. Niesen, of the 4300 block of Fox Creek Drive, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, and two counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He is accused of possessing the images on a computer on Nov. 10, 2021, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious Class X felony, Niesen faces between six and 30 years in prison.

Niesen is due back in court Jan. 17.

Attempts to reach his attorney were not immediately successful.