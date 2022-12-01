5 things to do in McHenry County: Holiday train at Illinois Railway Museum, visits with Santa and carriage rides

[ For tree lightings and other holiday events in McHenry County, click here. ]

1. The Happy Holiday Railway continues at the Illinois Railway Museum weekends through Dec. 18.

The 40-minute train ride through the winter countryside features a visit with Santa Claus, treats and gifts, as well as a holiday lights display at the boarding area, the chance to check out some of the museum’s historical trains and rides on Chicago streetcars.

The train will run 11:30 a.m., and 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18. More rides may be added based on demand.

The free parking lot opens 30 minutes before the first trip and closes 30 minutes after the last trip returns. Tickets are $22 a person and everyone age 2 and older must have a ticket.

The museum is at 7000 Olson Road in Union.

For information or to buy tickets, go to irm.org/event/happy-holiday-railway/.

2. The free Luminaria Walk remains available at the Crystal Lake Park District’s Veteran Acres Park until Saturday.

The trial is open to walkers 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day through Friday, and an event with campfires, a visit from Mrs. Claus, Christmas carolers, hot cocoa and a candy cane forest will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, beginning at the picnic shelter.

The 3/4-mile trail is a mixture of paved, gravel and grassy surfaces. A low mobility trail and map are available at crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Advance registration is not required for this free event, although a donation of $1 a person or $5 a family is not requested and will be used to help fund future Nature Center programs.

3. Santa returns to the Rotary Club of Woodstock’s Christmas Hut on Friday and free carriage rides also will be available on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday.

Santa will be available for visitors 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. weekdays starting Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23.

Advance reservation is required and can be made at bit.ly/WoodstockSanta2022. There is no charge to visit Santa, but donations are appreciated.

The carriage rides will run 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the historic Woodstock Square. Rides will end at 4:30 p.m. regardless of whether people are still in line.

This is a popular holiday attraction, so participants are advised to grab a warm beverage, dress warm and be prepared to wait in line outdoors.

4. Santa also will be visiting with families in the Coney Island Carousel Room at the Volo Museum starting this weekend.

The visits will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18 at the museum, 27582 Volo Village Road. Regular admission rates apply and include the Santa visits. A professional photographer will post pictures online for visitors to download later.

The museum, which also features vintage vehicles as well as Jurassic Gardens with three dozen animatronic and several static dinosaurs, will offer holiday-themed drinks and snacks in its new Grams Central Station.

The Volo Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission is $19.95 per adult, $17.95 per senior, $16.95 for military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95 each; free for children 4 and younger. Combo passes cost $31.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12, and are good for two consecutive days.

For information, go to volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.

5. The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will host a holiday open house with live music, a bake sale, holiday selfie-station and a one-of-a-kind Christmas display.

The centerpiece of the event, which runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 6422 Main St. in Union, will be a manger featuring 40-inch figures, dating to 1897, made by Konrad Rabbels in Kevlaer, Germany. The crèche spans 15 feet.

The display also includes the department store elves featured in the movie, “A Christmas Story,” as well as a selection of lighted, vintage Christmas trees, lights and stands.

This year marks the 140th anniversary of the first electric Christmas tree, said Golden Glow of Christmas Past member Dave Harms, who put the display together with fellow member Lynne Eltrevoog.

Edward Hibberd Johnson, a business associate of inventor Thomas Edison, created the first known electrically illuminated Christmas tree in 1882 at his home in New York City with 80 hand-wired red, white and blue light bulbs.

The display will remain through Jan. 6, with the exception of Dec. 23, 26 and 30; as well as New Year’s Day. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Regular museum admission applies after Saturday.

For information call 815 923-2267 or go to GotHistory.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.