Nunda Lodge 169 hosts Navy recruits for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police escorted a busload of 30 recruits from the Great Lakes Naval Station Training Center to Crystal Lake’s Nunda Masonic Lodge for Thanksgiving dinner.

This was the eighth year which Nunda Lodge participated in the training center’s Adopt-a-Sailor program.

Nunda Masonic Lodge 169, Order of the Eastern Star Nunda Chapter 293, the Frank S. Land Demolay chapter and Bethel 98 Job’s Daughters participated in the event.

Through various donations, Nunda Lodge made phones and the internet available for the recruits to reconnect with their loved ones on the holiday, according to a news release. The recruits also were provided a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, games and entertainment.