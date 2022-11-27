80 acres burned in fire north of McHenry

About 80 acres of wild land burned after a fire spread from a cornfield north of McHenry, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:33 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of Buchanan Road, arriving within seven minutes to find about one acre of a cornfield burning behind a home, according to a news release.

Due to the wind and dry conditions, the fire escalated quickly, the release states. The fire district requested resources through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System for wild land equipment and manpower, and multiple departments responded with brush trucks, all-terrain vehicles, tenders, and technicians to contain the fire.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, to a brush fire in the 3800 block of West Buchanan Road. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The fire was brought under control by 3 p.m. No one was injured and no buildings were involved, according to the release.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District received assistance, either on scene or covering its stations, from the Barrington-Countryside, Beach Park, Cary, Countryside, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Gurnee, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood, Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Long Grove, Marengo, Newport, Spring Grove, Wauconda and Wonder Lake fire departments.