McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 7, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Coral E. Spicer, 42, of the 500 block of West Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Shane C. Lee, 37, of the 200 block of Main Street, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver between 1 to 15 grams each of heroin and cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and cocaine, and driving while license revoked.
- Laveon S. Dunn, 40, of the 600 block of Concord Avenue, Elkhart, Indiana; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with four prior DUI violations, driving while license suspended, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Jared S. Meyer, 25, of the 4700 block of North Crystal Trail, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams each of fentanyl and cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tania E. Rudecina, 40, of the 6300 block of Londonderry Drive, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and MDMA, obstructing justice, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and improper turn at an intersection.
- Paul S. Grzyb, 51, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended and driving while license revoked.
- Danny W. Burkett, 60, of the zero to 100 block of East Hague Drive, Antioch; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign.
- Johnathan M. Alford, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Joyce Court, Algonquin; two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
- David J. Kerber, 40, of the 5100 block of North Monterey Drive, Norridge; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Devonshire Lane, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
- Michael T. Cashmore II, 31, of the 25500 block of West Route 134, Ingleside; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and theft with a previous conviction.
- Devin J. Green, 18, of the 4000 block of Hillcrest Place, Johnsburg; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
- Ryan T. Lee, 27, of the 300 block of Aberdeen Drive, Algonquin; obstructing justice, possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.