Algonquin Police Department writes 21 seat belt, child seat tickets during Halloween campaign

The Algonquin Police Department issued 21 seat belt and child safety seat citations during its recent Halloween enforcement effort, according to a news release.

In addition, 20 speeding citations, one distracted driving citation and four traffic arrests were issued.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort aimed at saving lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 16 to 31.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur, according to the release.

The recent Halloween law enforcement campaign was paid for using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.