The Crystal Lake Park District will offer free holiday light recycling through Dec. 30.

A bin is available near the dumpsters at the Parks Services Garage, 305 Lakeshore Drive in Crystal Lake.

This is only for holiday lights. No garlands, wreaths, live greens or household light bulbs will be accepted.

For questions or more information, contact Manager of Natural Resources Preston Skultety at pskultety@crystallakeparks.org.