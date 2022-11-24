November 24, 2022
News - McHenry County

Luminaria Walk returns to Veteran Acres Park

By Shaw Local News Network

A candle is lit inside a milk jug at the start of the Holiday Night Hike at Veteran Acres Park on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Crystal Lake. The event was temporarily rebranded from a one-night Luminaria Walk event to a six-night Holiday Night Hike in 2020 to allow for better social distancing. (Matthew Apgar)

The free Luminaria Walk remains available at Veteran Acres Park until Dec. 3, the Crystal Lake Park District said.

The trial is open to walkers 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day until Dec. 2, and an event with campfires, a visit from Mrs. Claus, Christmas carolers, hot cocoa and a candy cane forest will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, beginning at the picnic shelter.

The 3/4-mile trail is a mixture of paved, gravel and grassy surfaces. A low mobility trail and map are also available at crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Advance registration is not required for this free event, though a donation of $1 per person or $5 per family is not requested and would be used to help fund future Nature Center programs.