Luminaria Walk returns to Veteran Acres Park

The free Luminaria Walk remains available at Veteran Acres Park until Dec. 3, the Crystal Lake Park District said.

The trial is open to walkers 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day until Dec. 2, and an event with campfires, a visit from Mrs. Claus, Christmas carolers, hot cocoa and a candy cane forest will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, beginning at the picnic shelter.

The 3/4-mile trail is a mixture of paved, gravel and grassy surfaces. A low mobility trail and map are also available at crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Advance registration is not required for this free event, though a donation of $1 per person or $5 per family is not requested and would be used to help fund future Nature Center programs.