‘We need help’: Bill to clean, fix flooded Woodstock Habitat For Humanity ReStore will be $100,000 or higher

Habitat For Humanity’s store in Woodstock suffered severe flooding last week, giving the nonprofit a $100,000 bill for clean-up, which officials said doesn’t include the damage caused by the water.

The flood, which was caused from a main break near the store, happened last Sunday, Director of Community Operations Sara Davis said.

The store will be closed until further notice, a post on the store’s social media page states. The closure will cause the organization to lose roughly $6,000 per day in terms of material either donated or sold off.

Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County has two locations in the area.

“This kind of immediate devastation is not something we’re equipped to handle,” Davis said. “We need help.”

The flooding seeped into the organization’s ReStore shop in Woodstock, Davis said. It started below and made its way up through the foundation and flooring. Davis said at one point it was “easily six inches of water.”

“It was like pushing water off the Titanic,” she said. “We didn’t know where it was coming from.”

Flooding at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Woodstock. The store is closed until further notice due to flooding from a main break. (Provided by Habitat for Humanity)

Following the flooding, Davis said the organization called a cleaning crew to help deal with the damage. But just the cleanup bill itself came in at more than $100,000, she said.

That total doesn’t include the flooring, the base of the walls or the material, such as donated furniture, that was ruined as a result, she said. The extent of that damage is also not known yet.

“We’re a small nonprofit,” she said. “Of course we have funds, but not for this.”

With the building closed for the time being, those in Woodstock are directing people to the organization’s main office in McHenry, which the organization opened up back in August.

That is even a challenge though, as many people who are just trying to donate something often don’t want to drive out to McHenry, which is about a 20-minute drive.

“We’re losing donations, we’re losing sales,” she said.

At this point, it’s not known what might happen with the store, Davis said. Whether the organization starts looking for a new location, or begins just working out of the main McHenry office.

Still, there are some options. There’s a chance insurance might cover it, but that still won’t account for the potential month or two in loss of sales, Davis said.

Between the organization’s two stores, they expect to generate about $1.5 million in sales this year, Davis said. Without Woodstock’s location, that means half of the sales would be gone. That equates to about five houses that the organization might build.

The organization is asking for donations from the public to help cover the costs. Those interested can call the organization, or donate online. They can also text ReStore to 707070.

“Every penny will help, I swear,” Davis said.