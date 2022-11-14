November 14, 2022
News - McHenry County

‘Unknown amount’ of money, merchandise stolen in BP gas station burglary in Crystal Lake, police said

Crystal Lake police ask for tips to identify to people tied to burglary

By Shaw Local News Network
At least two people were involved in the burglary of a BP Gas Station in Crystal Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2022. (Photos Provided by the Crystal Lake Police Department)

At least two people were a part of a burglary at a BP gas station early Monday morning in Crystal Lake where an “unknown” amount of money and items were stolen, police said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department was notified of the burglary after an alarm went off a little before 1:30 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station at 271 W. Virginia St., the Crystal Lake Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived and saw the front glass of the business was broken and the people involved had “made off with an unknown amount of merchandise and money,” the release states.

Photos show two people wearing masks and jackets walking into the store, along with the van they left in, the release states.

The police department is investigating the burglary and asks anyone with information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting “CLPDTIP” to 847411.

