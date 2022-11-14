‘Unknown amount’ of money, merchandise stolen in BP gas station burglary in Crystal Lake, police said

At least two people were a part of a burglary at a BP gas station early Monday morning in Crystal Lake where an “unknown” amount of money and items were stolen, police said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department was notified of the burglary after an alarm went off a little before 1:30 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station at 271 W. Virginia St., the Crystal Lake Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived and saw the front glass of the business was broken and the people involved had “made off with an unknown amount of merchandise and money,” the release states.

Photos show two people wearing masks and jackets walking into the store, along with the van they left in, the release states.

The police department is investigating the burglary and asks anyone with information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting “CLPDTIP” to 847411.