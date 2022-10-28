Investigation into D.C. Cobb’s gastrointestinal outbreak closes, with norovirus being identified as pathogen

An investigation into an outbreak at a D.C. Cobb’s in McHenry, which led to 173 people who either ate or worked at the restaurant becoming ill between August and September, is closed, officials said.

The norovirus, which according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, was identified as the cause of the illness at D.C. Cobbs, according to a news release Friday from the McHenry County Department of Health. Though, how it got into the restaurant is not known.

The virus can spread “quickly from person to person or through contaminated items, and it cannot be treated with antibiotics,” the release states. Symptoms usually last between 24 and 48 hours.

The department’s investigation was launched in September after an initial 13 people reported becoming ill after eating at D.C. Cobbs, located at 1204 N. Green St. Those who ate at the restaurant between Aug. 29 through Sept. 13. were asked to complete a survey.

That survey identified 173 ill individuals, made up of 168 patrons who ate at the restaurant between Aug. 29 and Sept. 16, and five staff members, who experienced vomiting or diarrhea, or both, results of the investigation show.

As a result of the outbreak, employees and officials at D.C. Cobbs responded “quickly,” which reduced the transmission of illness tied to the outbreak, the release states.

“The management of D.C. Cobb’s fully cooperated with the illness investigation team and continues to work with Division of Environmental Health staff to implement additional strategies to prevent future public health concerns,” said Patti Nomm, MCDH’s Director of Environmental Health.