Gastrointestinal outbreak linked to McHenry’s D.C. Cobb’s restaurant

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak has been linked to D.C. Cobb’s in McHenry after 13 people said they became Ill after eating there, the McHenry County Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The health department asks anyone who ate at the restaurant, located at 1204 N. Green St., McHenry, from Aug. 29 through Tuesday, regardless of whether they got sick, to complete a survey to assist the health department in “collecting data to help determine the cause of this illness,” department spokesman Lindsey Salvatelli said a news release.

“D.C. Cobb’s is fully cooperating with MCDH staff during this ongoing investigation, including working closely with MCDH Environmental Health staff to ensure safe food handling practices,” Salvatelli said.

Dan Hart, owner of the regional restaurant chain, said Tuesday night that his general manager alerted him to the potential issue. Patrons called over the weekend who thought they may have gotten sick and they reached out to the health department on Monday, Hart said.

“This is not the kind of publicity we hoped for, but if there is the possibility of (something) coming from our establishment and (people) getting sick, there is nothing we can do but help them,” Hart said.

The only commonality so far is that six people who got sick had to-go orders that included lettuce, Hart said, adding he has also contacted his produce vendor.

The survey can be found at https://redcap.dph.illinois.gov/surveys/?s=CTR3PLKTEPLRK4RF.

The survey is confidential and the secure webform diners are sent to meets Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, standards, Salvatelli said.

The county health department advises anyone experiencing severe gastrointestinal symptoms to consult with their health care provider.

Those with questions or who are unable to access the survey can call (815) 334-4500 and ask for a communicable disease nurse.