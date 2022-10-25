House fire in Crystal Lake sends one to hospital with non-life threatening burns

One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a fire left a home in Crystal Lake uninhabitable, officials said.

Firefighters with the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded a little before 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 5000 block of Three Oaks Road, with the first crews arriving within six minutes, according to a news release Monday. The home’s four occupants and two dogs escaped before firefighters arrived.

Smoke was coming the eaves of the roof and fire was found in one of the bedrooms, according to the release. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes, with none of them sustaining injuries

One of the occupants was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they burned their fingers closing a door in the home while escaping, the release states.

A fire in Crystal Lake left a home uninhabitable on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2022, officials said. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The home did not appear to have working smoke detectors, according to the release.

The home was declared uninhabitable, having sustained heat, water and smoke damage, the release states. Damage to the home is estimated to be $45,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department was helped by several others, along with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the release states. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants with shelter and other needs.