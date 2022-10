A free trunk-or-treat event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive in Crystal Lake.

Children dressed in Halloween costumes will have the opportunity to trick or treat for candy and prizes from truck to truck at the event, take pictures at Halloween displays and enjoy a morning of free family fun.

For information, contact Recreation Supervisor Emma Koenig at ekoenig@crystallakeparks.org or 815-459-0680, ext. 1228.