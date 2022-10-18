3 suspects in Marengo Casey’s armed robbery still loose after evading police chase and K-9 search

Marengo police are looking for three people after an armed robbery where two men entered the gas station armed with handguns, demanded money from the registers and safe, and fled with money, cigarettes, and alcohol, police said.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area after officers responded at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday to the Casey’s General Store at 200 East Grant Highway, also Route 20, the department said in a news release. A “brief pursuit” followed, resulting in a crash that disabled the vehicle.

The crash, which involved no other vehicles, occurred on Burma Road south of Route 20, Sgt. Andrew Kjellgren said. The vehicle went off the road into a drainage ditch and three people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, he said.

An attempt was made to follow them after the crash, but “due to the darkness, the distance and the geography, the officers were unable to locate them,” Kjellgren said.

The McHenry and Boone county sheriff’s offices responded to assist, according to the release. A subsequent K-9 search was unsuccessful.

The vehicle was found to be stolen from Rock County, Wisconsin, the release states. No injuries were reported in either the robbery or the crash, Kjellgren said. No shots were fired during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, but police think three people were involved, two of whom were captured on Casey’s surveillance video. The two who entered the store are both thought to be between 17 and 22 years of age with thin builds, one 5′2″ to 5′4″ and the other 6′0″ to 6′2″.

The police do not have a description of the third person.

The Marengo Police Department asked anyone with information regarding this robbery to call the department at 815-568-7231 or the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 800-762-7867.