October 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Johnsburg Lions Club to sponsor free hearing, retinal screening

By Shaw Local News Network

The Johnsburg Lions Club and Lions of Illinois Foundation will sponsor free hearing and retinal screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church St. in Johnsburg. (Photo provided)

The Johnsburg Lions Club and Lions of Illinois Foundation will sponsor free hearing and retinal screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church St. in Johnsburg.

The hearing screenings are for those 18 and older and children 10 to 17 years old with written parental consent. The retinal screenings is recommended for those 55 years and older.

Hearing loss is one of the most common chronic disabilities in the United States, according to a news release. Illinois is home to nearly 720,000 people with impaired hearing. Of those, 106,000 are deaf and 26,000 of whom were deaf before the age of 19.