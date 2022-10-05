Wonder Lake fire Tuesday causes $125,000 in damage

A fire in a steel pole barn Tuesday caused an estimated $125,000 in damage, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District officials said.

Firefighters were called about 11:56 a.m. to 5414 East Wonder Lake Road for the report of a fire in an outbuilding, Deputy Fire Chief Chris Weber said.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the detached building’s roof, Weber said.

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District firefighters said damage was estimated at $125,000 following a Wonder Lake fire on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Alex Vucha – For Shaw Local)

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 25 minutes, but investigators stayed on the scene for several hours, Weber said. Wonder Lake fire and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still determining the cause, he added.

No residents or firefighters were injured, Weber said. The building was used for storage and had cars, engines and tools inside, leading to the high damage estimate.

Wonder Lake firefighters were aided by firefighters from Woodstock, McHenry, Hebron, Richmond, Spring Grove, Fox Lake, Huntley, Nunda Rural, Crystal Lake, Marengo, Cary and Antioch, Weber said.