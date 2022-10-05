Driver in crash that killed 17-year-old Lake in the Hills teenager being sued by family

The family of a 17-year-old killed in a rollover crash in early August in Lake in the Hills filed a wrongful death suit against the driver of the vehicle, seeking $50,000 or more in damages.

Riely Teuerle was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a three-way crash the night of Aug. 2. The vehicle he was in, a Volkswagen, rolled over and Teuerle, who was 17 and weeks away from starting his senior year of high school, was killed.

Teuerle’s family last month sued the driver of that vehicle, Bryan Davis, for negligence, court records from the McHenry County Circuit Clerk show.

In the complaint filed Sept. 8, Teuerle’s family states Davis was trying to change lanes on Rakow Road between McHenry Avenue and Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills when “slamming his breaks,” lost control of the vehicle, causing the pair to “spin, roll and strike the vehicle of another motorist.”

Teuerle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where he died, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said. Davis and the driver of one of the other vehicles were also taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, police said at the time.

Court documents state Davis was negligent in his actions, saying he sped, failed to reduce his speed, unsafely tried to change lanes, drove recklessly, committed reckless homicide, failed to sound his horn, failed to take necessary action to avoid a collision, and failed to keep proper lookout.

Davis, who turned 18 earlier this year, has not been charged with anything related to the crash. In August 2021, he received a traffic violation for speeding between 26 and 34 miles over the speed limit, court records show.

Teuerle’s family is seeking compensation for “pecuniary loss, damages and loss of love, comfort, felicity, care, attention, guidance, affection, companionship, valuable services and society and have suffered from grief, sorrow and mental suffering,” court documents state.

Friends look as pictures of Riely Teuerle during a candlelight celebration for Teuerle on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. in Algonquin. Teuerle was killed in a car crash in Lake in the Hills the the week before. Over 100 family members and friends gathered at the park to remember and celebrate Teuerle’s life. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Teuerle family is also seeking compensation for medical bills and other services as a result of the crash and Teuerle’s subsequent death, documents state.

The next court date for the lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 8, court records state. In the meantime, representation for Teuerle’s family will be conducting an investigation and gaining information on the crash, attorney Steve Greeley, who is representing the family, said Wednesday.

“The family wants justice, and they want the proper punishment,” he said. “We’re going to proceed in that fashion.”

Davis will be represented by Phil Buntin from Chicago-based Morse Bolduc Narulli and Buntin. Buntin could not be reached immediately on Wednesday.

Teuerle was described as a “devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend,” in his obituary.

At a vigil for Teuerle about a week after his death, more than 100 community members gathered to honor his memory. Friends and family spoke about how he always wanted to do or learn something and how great and funny he was as a person.

“It’s been difficult,” said rising senior Alex Maheo at the Aug. 11 vigil. Maheo was a friend of Teuerle’s. “This has not been easy on any of us.”

Northwest Herald reporter Aaron Dorman contributed to this story.