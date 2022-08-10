Teenager killed in Lake in the Hills crash last week identified, candlelight vigil planned

A vigil has been planned for the 17-year-old was killed in a Lake in the Hills crash last week.

Riely Jacob Teuerle, of Lake in the Hills, died at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Huntley after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday night, Aug. 2, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

“Riely was a loyal and valued employee of Rookies in Huntley,” Teuerle’s obituary reads. “Riely was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He loved spending time and spoiling his 3 nephews and 4 nieces.”

Teuerle was going to be a senior this year at H.D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin, the obituary states.

The crash on Tuesday was called in a little after 10 p.m. near Rakow Road between McHenry and Pyott roads. Three vehicles, a Honda Civic, a Nissan Sentra and a Volkswagen Passat, were involved.

Teuerle was in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and Nissan also were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not disclosed.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Towne Park in Algonquin, according to social media posts of those who knew Teuerle personally.

There also will be visitation and service for Teuerle Saturday, Aug. 12 at Miller Funeral Home in West Dundee, according to the obituary.