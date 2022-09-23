Munson Ski and Marine have more plans for Fox River site

Owen Patzin turns the lights on a Bentley Elite 2503 Admiral pontoon boat for sale at Munson Marine, 3112 W. Lincoln Road, in McHenry, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Munson Marine has brought the marina back to life after purchasing the derelict marina about two years ago. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )