Crystal Lake Strikers aim to grow kids’ programs, fall kickoff event set for Sunday

The Crystal Lake Strikers drum line organization hopes to put sticks and snares into the hands of more youth this year, one of its directors said.

The organization, which is set to host a fall kickoff event this Sunday, features eight performing programs – seven for youth – with more than 120 performers at the moment, but the Strikers want to push that number to 150 by the end of the year, Striker board member Dan Chamberlain said.

This past year, the group rolled out two new programs, the elementary-age Pinstripes and middle-school-age Strike Force, which had “really really strong success” in their inaugural year, Chamberlain said.

“Our dream is to have every student in McHenry County spinning a flag or hitting a drum,” Chamberlain said.

All of the board members, including Chamberlain, played drums when they were in grade school, and Chamberlain said they feel the experience was formative and helped instill in them a passion for drumming that they now carry forward with the Strikers.

“There are so many benefits for students to performing drums, learning to work, to rehearsal, handling performing for an audience,” Chamberlain said. “They grow as performance and as young people.”

The Strikers, which are most visible to the community through its parade appearances but also offer scholarships in addition to its youth programming, aim to use the fall kickoff to help generate more interest and awareness for student interest, Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain, who plays snare and directs the Strikers’ AllStars Drumline, said the event will be a chance for community members and families to come by and meet the drummers who would work with and teach their children. The event will also feature an opportunity to register for a $50 tuition credit, Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said the organization is always amenable to helping make finances work for prospective students in need; last year the organization received grant funding for girls and students with disabilities to participate in the Strikers programs.

Later in the fall, the AllStars will play for high school basketball games in Crystal Lake, and the Strikers will host two free clinics for kids on Oct. 25 and 27 presented by the Crystal Lake Thunder drum line.

This coming February, the group is scheduled to perform at the Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

Sunday’s kickoff event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Striker Hall, 54 Lou St. in Crystal Lake.