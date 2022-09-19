Police seek woman charged with Marengo drug-induced homicide

The Marengo Police Department is seeking residents’ help locating a woman charged in connection to a fatal overdose this summer, the agency said.

A second person charged in connection to the July 16 death of Michael David Mancuso was arrested Saturday, according to officials

A McHenry County warrant for Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of who Marengo police identified as being from Marengo but McHenry County court records said was from DeKalb, includes felony charges of drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

“At this time, Melissa Ryan has not been located. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department,” a Marengo police news release stated.

A $500,00 bail was set on the warrant, officials said.

Another man, Paul Moser, 63, of the 900 block of Beaver Pond Drive, Marengo, was arrested on Kendall and McHenry county warrants on Saturday, according to the release.

Moser’s McHenry County warrant is on two counts of concealing a fugitive related to the Marengo police investigation. Moser was taken to the McHenry County Jail on $30,000 bail, police said.

He was released later that day, the jail log shows. Court records associated with the McHenry County charges were not available as of Sunday.

According to the Marengo Police Department release, about 12:40 a.m. July 16 officers and the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to 975 Beaver Pond Drive, Marengo, for an unresponsive male subject.

A resident there, Mancuso, was found deceased, police said.

An autopsy by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office found Mancuso died from a lethal dose of controlled substances, including fentanyl, police said.