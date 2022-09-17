Two sent to hospital after crash in Cary

A crash in Cary sent two to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded to a crash about 4:20 p.m. Friday near Three Oaks Road and Oak Valley Drive, Cary Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Naydenoff said. The crash caused “minor disruption to traffic in the area until the vehicles were towed.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Cary police, Naydenoff said.