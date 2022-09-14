Crystal Lake’s Lundahl Middle School launches new asthma program for students

In an effort to boost the attendance rates of students with asthma, a nursing intern at Lundahl Middle School in Crystal Lake has spearheaded a new initiative.

The 56 students at Lundahl with an asthma diagnosis will be able to use an asthma spacer during the school day in the health office and learn tips for managing their asthma, according to a news release.

Nurse practitioner and intern Tanya Rettig will work with the school nurse to track use of the devices and monitor student absentee rates throughout the school year, the release states.

Rettig, who is is working on her doctoral degree in nursing from Concordia University of Wisconsin, decided to the goal of her thesis to boost the confidence and attendance of students with asthma.