Opening of Salon 15 in Cary marked with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The opening of Salon 15 Hair Studio in Cary was marked this past July with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Salon 15, located at 15 Jandus Road, was the dream of owners Kim Price and Jeanette Matijevic after the pair attended Cary-Grove High School and beauty school together, then worked at the same salon.

After 20 years of friendship, Price and Matijevic have made that dream a reality, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Salon 15 Hair Studio offers a full range of services, including men’s, women’s and children’s haircuts, as well as highlights, color, permanents, neck and beard trims and waxing.

To learn more about Salon 15 or to make an appointment, go to salon15hairstudio.wixsite.com/salon15hairstudio.