September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Aug. 8, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Casey R. Hagestedt, 32, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; possession of explosives, possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams each of clonazepam and alprazolam; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, less than 15 grams of clonazepam and less than 15 grams of alprazolam; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brittney M. Pietrarosso, 26, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams each of clonazepam and alprazolam; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, less than 15 grams of clonazepam and less than 15 grams of alprazolam; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 10100 block of Ballard Road, Woodstock; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
  • Frank B. Held, 21, of the 7500 block of Foxfire Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of criminal damage to government property, resisting or obstructing a police officer and criminal trespass to state land.
  • Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 10100 block of Ballard Road, Woodstock; violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction and harassment through electronic communications.
  • Jeffrey M. Vogelsberg, 38, of the 700 block of Whitmore Trail, McHenry; 13 counts of possession of a firearm while firearm owners identification card revoked and possession of ammunition while FOID card revoked.
  • Ernest L. Bobo, 45, of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue, Elgin; retail theft with previous conviction.
  • Norman Brown, 34, of the 1300 block of Floresta Vista, Crystal Lake; armed violence, delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and possession of a firearm by felon.
  • Meghan J. Brown, 43, of the 100 block of Pauline Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of resisting a police officer.
  • Gustavo Martinez-Rodriguez, 32, of the 5200 block of Shore Hill Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
  • Vincenzo Purpura, 35, of the 7200 block of Hiawatha Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joel T. Acevedo, 57, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard; theft of property worth more than $500.
  • Israel Lopez, 26, of the 500 block of East Calhoun Street, Woodstock; failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Child Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.
  • Robert L. Jenkins Jr., 33, of the 7700 block of Brook Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Malcolm Stone, 32, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock; failing to report quarterly as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Christopher Santana-Rojas, 22, of the 1500 block of South 59th Avenue, Cicero; possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA.
  • Armando Santana-Rojas, 56, of the 6500 block of South Greenmeadow Way, Salt Lake City, Utah; delivery and possession of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
  • Gryphyn T. Connolly, 27, of the 4300 block of Clearview Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Frank J. Torres, 36, of the 2000 block of North Campbell Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Bekim Ismajlaj, 49, of the 5200 block of West Altgeld Street, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
  • Brandon C. Reilly, 36, of the 600 block of Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; six counts of aggravated battery to a pregnant person, six counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
  • Juan N. Hernandez, 47, of the 800 block of Lincoln Street, Harvard; aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion; burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property.
