McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Aug. 8, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Casey R. Hagestedt, 32, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; possession of explosives, possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams each of clonazepam and alprazolam; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, less than 15 grams of clonazepam and less than 15 grams of alprazolam; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brittney M. Pietrarosso, 26, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams each of clonazepam and alprazolam; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, less than 15 grams of clonazepam and less than 15 grams of alprazolam; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 10100 block of Ballard Road, Woodstock; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
- Frank B. Held, 21, of the 7500 block of Foxfire Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of criminal damage to government property, resisting or obstructing a police officer and criminal trespass to state land.
- Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 10100 block of Ballard Road, Woodstock; violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction and harassment through electronic communications.
- Jeffrey M. Vogelsberg, 38, of the 700 block of Whitmore Trail, McHenry; 13 counts of possession of a firearm while firearm owners identification card revoked and possession of ammunition while FOID card revoked.
- Ernest L. Bobo, 45, of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue, Elgin; retail theft with previous conviction.
- Norman Brown, 34, of the 1300 block of Floresta Vista, Crystal Lake; armed violence, delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and possession of a firearm by felon.
- Meghan J. Brown, 43, of the 100 block of Pauline Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of resisting a police officer.
- Gustavo Martinez-Rodriguez, 32, of the 5200 block of Shore Hill Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
- Vincenzo Purpura, 35, of the 7200 block of Hiawatha Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joel T. Acevedo, 57, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard; theft of property worth more than $500.
- Israel Lopez, 26, of the 500 block of East Calhoun Street, Woodstock; failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Child Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.
- Robert L. Jenkins Jr., 33, of the 7700 block of Brook Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Malcolm Stone, 32, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock; failing to report quarterly as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Christopher Santana-Rojas, 22, of the 1500 block of South 59th Avenue, Cicero; possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA.
- Armando Santana-Rojas, 56, of the 6500 block of South Greenmeadow Way, Salt Lake City, Utah; delivery and possession of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
- Gryphyn T. Connolly, 27, of the 4300 block of Clearview Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Frank J. Torres, 36, of the 2000 block of North Campbell Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Bekim Ismajlaj, 49, of the 5200 block of West Altgeld Street, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
- Brandon C. Reilly, 36, of the 600 block of Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; six counts of aggravated battery to a pregnant person, six counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
- Juan N. Hernandez, 47, of the 800 block of Lincoln Street, Harvard; aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion; burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property.