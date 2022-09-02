Crystal Lake School District 47 again faces bus driver shortage

With a significant need for bus drivers and other positions at the start of the school year, Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 will host two job fairs next week where qualified applicants could be offered a job on the spot, district officials said.

The three areas of greatest need are bus drivers, paraprofessionals and substitutes, said Greg Buchanan, the district’s associate director of human resources.

The district, which has a shared agreement with Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 for buses and bus drivers, hopes to hire 30 more drivers, Buchanan said, though he added that was an optimistic goal.

“There’s a significant need there,” Buchanan said. “These shortages have gotten worse over the past few years. I wish districts knew how to resolve the issue.”

Last year, the bus driver shortage led Woodstock School District 200 to change its start times and several local districts to up their pay.

At Crystal Lake District 47, the district’s updated job offers include a higher hourly rate than in years past, and bus driver positions have expanded medical insurance coverage, Buchanan said.

The district hopes the job fairs bring out a variety of community members, regardless of background, Buchanan said.

“We highly encourage anyone who has an interest in even just learning about the district to come out next week,” Buchanan said. “They don’t necessarily have to come in with a preconceived notion, and we can hear about their strengths, even match them to a specific position.”

The job fairs will be held 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the district’s administrative office at 300 Commerce Drive in Crystal Lake.

The district also has a rolling interview process to fill vacancies. Anyone interested in open positions and job requirements within the district can go to https://www.applitrack.com/d47/onlineapp/default.aspx for information.