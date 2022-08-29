Springfield man sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy outside of Rockford hotel in 2019

A Springfield man convicted of fatally shooting McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner was sentenced Monday to 55 years in prison.

Floyd E. Brown, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder in April by a federal jury in Rockford. He also was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder for shooting at the door of his hotel room while three marshals – Michael Schulte, Michael Flannery and Dan Kramer – stood on the other side.

Keltner and the other marshals were working as part of a special U.S. Marshals Service task force on the morning of March 7, 2019, attempting to serve Brown with an arrest warrant at the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford.

Had he been found guilty of first-degree murder, which the jury had the option of, he would have had a mandatory life sentence, said Judge Matthew Kennelly, who in sentencing Brown, said he wouldn’t call him a “monster” but does think he’s a threat to society.

In considering sentencing enhancements, Kennelly said he also believed Brown was not being truthful when he testified that he did not knowingly shoot Keltner. He also said Brown put others at risk during the high-speed chase that followed the shooting, during which Brown was said to have been traveling 124 mph and sideswiped another vehicle.

Brown, who also is required to pay more than $3 million in restitution, apologized to Keltner’s family during the sentencing hearing Monday. He also spoke about his bad interactions with police and said he just reacted, that he didn’t mean to kill anyone.

After the hearing Jacob Keltner’s father, Howard Keltner, said in handing down less than life in prison, “the judge slapped my son right in the face.”

A detail of items left with the headstone for McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, on Monday Aug. 29. 2022, in Crystal Lake Memorial Park 8012 Ridgefield Road in Crystal Lake. Keltner was killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant in Rockford in March, 2019. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The federal prosecutor, Talia Bucci, and Keltner’s widow, Rebecca Keltner, asked during the hearing that Brown be sentenced to life in prison.

Rebecca Keltner spoke of her pain, sadness, anxiety and nightmares in the last 1,270 days since her husband was killed. She still sends him text messages knowing he will not respond and sometimes screams at the night sky hoping he will respond and tell her what to do. It is hard to sum up how hurt she is and said she was “not done loving him.”

“I was blessed to be Jacob Keltner’s wife,” she said weeping. “I would give anything to have Jake back.”

Keltner, 35, was the father of two sons, who at the time of his death, were 6 and 4 years old, who married his college sweetheart. He had spent five years as a member of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and nearly 13 years with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

His father read an impact statement written by his wife, Helen, who was not in court Monday. She wrote that what she has been going through since the day her son was killed “is like a bad dream that just keeps happening.”

The ride to the hospital after receiving a call that her son was hurt was “surreal.”

She spoke of seeing her son in the hospital, kissing him and saying good-bye one last time. She thought, “I’m his mom and I can’t fix him. ... I just wanted to wake up from this nightmare,” she wrote.

She detailed her son’s life, his funny, loving and kind personality. He “did his very best at everything he did,” she said. She spoke of his dedication as a loving husband and father to his two “amazing sons.” She wrote of living just blocks away from her son and his family and regularly seeing him ride his bike or jog over to their home.

“We were living a blessed life,” she said.

Photos of McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner and other members of law enforcement who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020 are displayed in the waiting area during the 2nd annual Jake Keltner Memorial Blue Blood Drive on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

A therapist who has been working with the family since Jacob Keltner’s death read letters from his sons. The boys wrote they miss their father, his snuggles and hugging him. They wrote of all the fun times they had with him playing video games, watching movies, eating candy and having “boy’s nights.”

“I wish that my dad was still here,” said Carson Keltner, now 8.

Floyd Brown’s sister, Dawn Brown, tearfully read a letter on behalf of her and her siblings, speaking of a very different childhood, asking the judge for leniency and apologizing to Keltner’s family.

She said they grew up in an abusive home and Floyd Brown was always a protector who often avoided conflict.

She called him her hero and although he had his struggles he was always there for her and “saved her life on many occasions.”

“There are no winners in this case,” she said.

At the time of the shooting, Brown was wanted in Bloomington for committing “a string of residential burglaries,” Jared Bierbaum of the Bloomington Police Department testified Monday during the sentencing hearing.

A program is tucked inside an officer's hat. Funeral services for McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner is held at Woodstock North High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Photo provided by Richard A. Chapman)

Warrants for Brown’s arrest had been issued out of McLean, Champaign and Sangamon counties, as well as by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bierbaum said Brown was suspected of stealing gold and silver coins, high-end jewelry and other valuables totaling nearly $400,000 over a span of several months in 2018.

Bucci outlined the last 20 years of Brown’s criminal history, including a conviction for murder, five convictions for domestic violence, violations of orders of protections, endangering a child, weapons offenses, batteries of police officers and burglaries.

Just over three months before the shooting, on Dec. 23, 2018, officers attempted to arrest Brown and he took off in his Dodge Charger at speeds of about 103 miles per hour, hit another vehicle, seriously injuring the woman driver and fled, according to Bierbaum.

Brown ended up at the Rockford hotel with his girlfriend, who paid weekly, up until he was located by the U.S. marshals the morning of Keltner’s death.

When the three members of the task force arrived outside Brown’s hotel room, knocked on the door and announced who they were, Brown shot several rounds at the door, according to trial testimony. He then jumped out of the third-story window and encountered Keltner.

After shooting Keltner, Brown took off in the same Charger, leading a high-speed, police chase back toward Springfield, prosecutors said. After a five-hour standoff on the side of a highway in Lincoln, he was taken into custody.

Brown “was willing to do anything to avoid going back to jail,” Bucci said in asking that he be sentenced to life in prison. Brown had pre-loaded pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other firearms in his hotel room that day.

“This has to be the end of his liberty,” Bucci said. “He needs to be in prison for the rest of his life.”