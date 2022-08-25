5 things to do around McHenry County: Welcome home Honor Flight veterans in McHenry

1. Hampshire’s Coon Creek Country Days kicks off Thursday evening and runs through Sunday with a carnival, live bands, food, fireworks and a parade.

The carnival runs 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The cost for unlimited rides is $30 a person for Thursday, $35 for Friday, $30 for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and $30 for Sunday.

Taking the stage will be Two Beer Tommy Band and Jimmy Nick Band on Thursday; Smokin Gunz and Semple on Friday; the Couch Coins, Who Cares, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Modern Day Romeos on Saturday; and the Mackenzie O’Brien Band on Sunday.

Fireworks are set for dusk Saturday ahead of the Modern Day Romeos’ performance, and the parade will step off at noon Sunday on Washington Avenue at Warner Street. The route will head west along Washington, then south on State Street and west on Terwilliger Street to Hampshire Elementary School, 321 Terwilliger St.

For information, go to hcccd.com.

2. To mark 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, the Woodstock Opera House will screen “Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition.”

The film covers the discovery of the tomb and how 150 items from his tomb became part of the biggest international exhibition ever dedicated to him.

The screening will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St. Tickets are $15.

For information, go to woodstockoperahouse.com.

3. Check out classic cars and other automobiles at the annual Hot Rod High School Car Show Saturday at Marengo Community High School, 110 Franks Road.

The car show – set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday – will feature food, a DJ, raffles and a 50/50 drawing, prizes for show participants, and event T-shirts for sale.

All proceeds go to Marengo High School’s SkillsUSA.

Dolores Roti of Hebron goes on a ride through town on a trishaw operated by Cycling Without Age member Peg Bolm of McHenry, with Jim Bolm leading the route on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Hebron. (Matthew Apgar)

4. Cycling Without Age McHenry County will offer rides on open-air trishaws for those 55 and older through Lippold Park in Crystal Lake on Saturday.

This free event requires advanced registration at least 48 hours in advance.

Half-hour time slots are available starting at 1 p.m. on the half hour. Pick two consecutive time slots for a 60-minute ride.

Each ride can accommodate one or two people and the person 55 or older can be accompanied by someone younger.

Event may be canceled because of inclement weather or if fewer than two ride slots are scheduled.

To register, go to bit.ly/CLPDGuideFall22, find page 82 of the Crystal Lake Park District’s digital guide and click on time slot code.

5. Welcome home local veterans from their four-day Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

McHenry Community High School and Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois will host the community celebration at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The event is open to the public, and McHenry High School District 156 said it hopes to have at least 1,000 people attend.

The McHenry Community High School band and choir will perform. The cheerleading and dance teams will, as well.

The school is located at 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road in McHenry, and the event will be held in the main gym near the south entrance to the building. The veterans will be escorted from Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee to the high school by Warriors’ Watch Riders and any interested volunteers.

This is the first Honor Flight for the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois since 2019, because of COVID-19.

For information about the celebration, go to https://www.dist156.org/article/797598. For information about the motorcycle escort, go to bit.ly/McHenryHonorFlightEscort.

